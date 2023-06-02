Officials say a well pad exploded on Thursday in Ohio.

The explosion happened at a Utica Resources drilling site in Salesville, Ohio.

Officials say a couple of storage tanks exploded and the blast could be seen over 15 miles away from the drilling site.

On the scene were Old Washington Fire, Old Washington EMS, and Lore City Fire.

Officials say a small fire broke out after the explosion but was put out quickly by drilling company personnel on the scene.

No one was reported injured from the explosion, at this time and no reported property damage has been made to officials.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will be investigating the incident along with Utica Resources and local officials.