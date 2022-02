Feeling lucky and scared? The Wells Township Haunted House will be open during St. Patrick’s Day Weekend.

The Haunted House will be bringing their ‘Lights Out Tour’ to life on Friday, March 18, and Saturday, March 19 with doors opening at 7 PM and the box office opening at 6 PM.

There will be no tour guide and you must sign a waiver to enter.

There will be total darkness inside the haunted house with one glow stick per group.

Tickets are $14.00

You can find more information here