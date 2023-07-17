West Virginia State Police say they are looking for a male from Ohio after he allegedly shot an officer during a traffic stop.

State Police say a West Virginia State Trooper stopped a vehicle at 9:16 on Monday at a Dollar General in Midway, WV off exit 42 of I-77.

Law enforcement says the suspect pulled a firearm and fired one round striking the trooper in the elbow.

The Ohio man left in an unknown direction.

Police believe the man is Scott Arthur O’Brien of Hamilton, Ohio.

The vehicle driven by the subject is damaged on the driver’s side door. The vehicle is a white Jeep Grand Cherokee bearing West Virginia registration 68H949

If anyone locates the suspect vehicle or suspect please call the West Virginia State Police Beckley Detachment at 304 256-6700.

