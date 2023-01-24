Yelp has released the top 100 pizza places in the United States and a couple Ohio places made the top 100.
The top rated pizza joint in Ohio according to Yelp is In Forno Pizza, located in Avon, Ohio.
In Forno Pizza ranks #12 on Yelp’s list.
Yelp says In Forno Pizza is known for their ‘traditional, wood-fired pizzas with freshly made dough, and quality ingredients.’
Other pizza places in Ohio that made the list
- #42 LL Rione in Cleveland, Ohio
- #51 Park Street Pizza, Sugarcreek, Ohio
- #55 Ohio Pie Co., Brunswick, Ohio
Yelp says the #1 rated pizza spot in the United States is Sapori Di 786 Degrees, in Pasadena, California