Yelp has released the top 100 pizza places in the United States and a couple Ohio places made the top 100.

The top rated pizza joint in Ohio according to Yelp is In Forno Pizza, located in Avon, Ohio.

In Forno Pizza ranks #12 on Yelp’s list.

Yelp says In Forno Pizza is known for their ‘traditional, wood-fired pizzas with freshly made dough, and quality ingredients.’

Other pizza places in Ohio that made the list

  • #42 LL Rione in Cleveland, Ohio
  • #51 Park Street Pizza, Sugarcreek, Ohio
  • #55 Ohio Pie Co., Brunswick, Ohio

Yelp says the #1 rated pizza spot in the United States is Sapori Di 786 Degrees, in Pasadena, California