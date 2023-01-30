An Ohio adult alert was issued on Sunday and here’s some information of what an adult alert is in Ohio.

The Missing Adult Alert was developed in response to several incidents across the country, and in Ohio, involving older adults or adults with mental impairments that become missing. Although local agencies and media outlets have typically worked together in these incidents, there was no coordinated effort or resource center to ensure a widespread alert was issued to garner the public’s assistance in the search.

Senate Bill 87 changed section 5502.522 of the Revised Code to create the statewide emergency alert program to aid in the identification and location of missing adults who are endangered and have a mental impairment or are 65 years of age or older.

The bill also established activation criteria for the implementation of the program.

The new Missing Adult Alert, patterned after portions of the AMBER Alert and Missing Child Alert, is designed to coordinate the information to the media and public in a timely manner.

What is the criteria for issuing a adult alert?

The local investigating law enforcement agency confirms that the individual is missing.

The individual is 65 years of age or older or has a mental impairment.

The disappearance of the individual poses a credible threat of immediate danger of serious bodily harm or death to the individual.

There is sufficient descriptive information about the individual and the circumstances surrounding the individual’s disappearance to indicate that activation of the alert will help locate the individual.

What Actions are taken?

A blast e-mail and fax message is sent throughout the state to media outlets.

The information is posted on electronic billboards and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) signboards in the local area of the alert.

A law enforcement radio broadcast and computer message is sent to all law enforcement agencies in the state.

A toll free telephone line for tips and information is activated – 1-866-693-9171.

A Truckers Alert system is activated.

The Ohio Lottery will post the information on lottery terminals.

Special law enforcement response teams and programs are offered to assist in the search for the missing person.

Who to contact?

Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation

Phone: 740-845-2224 (24-hour number)

Ohio Amber Alert Steering Committee

The Ohio Amber Alert Steering Committee has been assigned the responsibility of oversight of the Ohio Missing Adult Program.