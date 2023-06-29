Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 172 legalizing consumer fireworks on certain holidays in 2021.

The law went into place on July 1 of 2022.

Gov. DeWine issued the following statement after signing the bill into law:

“Amended Substitute House Bill 172 is a better bill than Senate Bill 113, which was the original fireworks bill that I vetoed. Because it was clear to me that the legislature would have overridden my veto, making Senate Bill 113 the law, I worked with the General Assembly to arrive at a compromise that included changes I wanted to see in the legislation.”

When can Ohioans discharge fireworks?

Unless further limited by local jurisdictions, Ohioans can discharge 1.4G consumer fireworks only from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m. unless otherwise specified on the following dates.

July 3, 4, and 5, and the Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays immediately preceding and following July 4.

Other holidays include Labor Day, Diwali, New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, Chinese New Year, Cinco de Mayo, Memorial Day Weekend, Juneteenth