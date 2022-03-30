CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 10-year-old boy and his aunt have died after a fire in Chillicothe Tuesday morning, according to the Chillicothe Fire Department.

Both the Chillicothe police and fire departments went to 85 Ewing Street on a report of a structure fire close to 1:15 a.m. where the boy and his aunt were found dead.

Noel Akers, assistant fire chief with Chillicothe Fire, said Heidi Proehl and her nephew, Shane Lane Jr., were sleeping in a loft above a detached garage when the fire started.

Shane Lane, the father of Shane Lane Jr., confirmed that his son and sister were the victims of the fire.

“The support from the community couldn’t be no better.” said Lane. “I mean, it won’t bring back my son, and to like walk up into the house and see stuff, it’s so surreal.”

The Chillicothe City School District superintendent Deborah Swinehart released a statement confirming one of the victims was a student in the school district.

The statement reads:

The entire Chillicothe school community is heartbroken by the passing of one of our fourth-grade students due to a home fire. We extend our sincere condolences to their family and friends during this difficult time. We are mobilizing a team of counselors and clergy who will be available this week to support the emotional needs of students and staff members. It is our intention to respect the privacy of the family and therefore, will not be sharing any additional information. Deborah Swinehart, Chillicothe City School District superintendent

An investigation is ongoing as the cause of the fire has not been determined.