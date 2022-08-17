BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman was arrested after a child was seen drinking alcohol in a Butler County gas station.

Police arrested 26-year-old Victoria Hampton on Friday, August 5 on an endangering children charge and contributing to the unruliness/delinquency of a child charge in connection to the incident.

Video shows a 6-year-old walking around a Butler County gas station drinking a bottle of Smirnoff Ice earlier this month. According to our NBC affiliate at WLWT, the child’s mother said she allowed her son to stay with his father and grandmother for a few weeks. However, she did not know the father would allow another woman, Hampton, to care for the child.

Hampton allegedly gave the child Smirnoff Ice after buying it at the Marathon gas station in Hanover Township. Employees called 911, but when police arrived Hampton reportedly said it was a mistake and they were able to leave.

However, employees asked police to give Hampton a no trespassing order. When police arrived at her home, they found the boy on a scooter, in the middle of the road, drinking another Smirnoff Ice, according to WLWT.

Hampton was arrested and is being held in the Butler County Jail.