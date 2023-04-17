Officials from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) say a woman died after a fall at Salt Fork State Park in Ohio.

The fall happened on Saturday afternoon according to officials.

Reports say the woman, 27 years old, was with a group that was hiking above Hosak’s Cave and went off trail and fell about 50-60 feet from atop the cave.

Emergency response teams responded but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to news outlets.

ODNR says they are still investigating the death but do not suspect foul play.

The name of the woman has not been released at this time.

The ODNR reminds all visitors to stay on trails and follow park safety instructions.

Salt Fork State Park is lin Lore City, Guernsey County, Ohio