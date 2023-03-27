A woman from China will be serving prison time for operating a massage parlor in Ohio that promoted prostitution.

Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey Paden says Yinqin Li was sentenced to 20 months in prison for her involvement in Promoting Prostitution at the former business, Sophie’s Relax Massage.

The Sheriff said the investigation began in August of 2022 and spanned into other counties and states that include Washington County, OH, and Parkersburg, WV at BB Spas.

According to the sheriff, two individuals were charged with Prostitution by the Parkersburg Police Department, and it was arranged for Human Trafficking victims to return to their families.

Officials say the investigation began when customers contacted the police because workers were wanting to perform sexual acts.

The names of the females that were charged were not given at any time during the case.