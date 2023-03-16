GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio– In a Muskingum County Prosecutor press release Shelbie Mourer, 28, of Guernsey County was sentenced on March 16th for providing drugs in an overdose death case.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Mourer was sentenced to serve eight to 12 years in prison for the overdose death of 44-year old Andy Marshall.

She had previously pleaded guilty to a prosecutor’s bill of information containing one first-degree felony count of involuntary manslaughter, one fifth-degree count of trafficking drugs and one third-degree felony count of tampering with evidence.

Prior to Mourer’s sentencing Marshall’s father was able to address the judge. He described his son as “worldly, smart and kind.” He also stated that he was fluent in German, studied history and was an accomplished artist and illustrator, just one semester away from finishing his bachelors degree.

“He wanted to get married. He wanted kids,” the victims father said. “All of those dreams died with him.”

Marshall’s father told the court that his son’s biggest regret was falling in to addiction, but he was climbing out of his disease and proud of his recovery.

In September 2022 Marshall did not return from work, his family reported him missing the next morning and found his car at Dillon State Park. He was deceased in the backseat.

According to detectives with the Muskingum County Sheriff’s office witnesses placed a woman with Marshall before his death. The investigation lead to phone records showing Marshall had recently transferred money to Shelbie Mourer for a total of $120 over four transactions.

Detectives used search warrants to trace Mourer’s phone location.

She was interviewed on September 15, 2022, admitting to providing crack cocaine to Marshall in exchange for Cash App payments, also admitting she obtained the drugs from another dealer.

Mourer and Marshall met at Dillon State Park where Marshall began to overdose in his car. Mourer then admitted to detectives that she packed her belongings and left Marshall without notifying anyone or calling for help.

“She abandoned him to die alone,” Marshall’s father said. “She selfishly ran off. She was thoughtless, heartless and cruel.”

Investigators were also able to arrest and convict Mourer’s dealer, Richard McCree.

McCree faces a sentence of eight to 12 years for corrupting another with drugs, 18 monthys for trafficking cocaine and another 18 months for violating the terms of his sexual offender registration. He will be sentenced at a later date.