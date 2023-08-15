BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

The woman whose 28 dogs and three cats were seized from deplorable conditions on July 4 has entered into a plea agreement that will result in no jail time.

Cheryl Howes Goodwin, 71, of the Provident area, entered guilty pleas to five counts of animal cruelty.

Belmont County Western Division Court Judge Eric Costine sentenced her immediately to probation, with a long list of conditions.

She must receive counseling, she must allow periodic home inspections by Belmont County Hoof and Paw, and she must pay $9,000 in restitution to Hoof and Paw to be paid in monthly $750 installments over a period of one year.

The judge ruled that Howes Goodwin must own no companion animals for five years, with the exception of one small Poodle named Kyra Jean.

“Kyra Jean was the only one in the house that had been groomed and treated like a dog. The rest were treated like prisoners,” noted Julie Larish, humane agent with Belmont County Hoof and Paw.”

The 28 dogs included mastiffs, boxers, French Bulldogs, a corgi and two mixed breed terriers.

Larish said the odor in the house was so strong that the rescuers could only stay inside briefly, even wearing double masks.

Many of the dogs were crouched in cages so small they couldn’t stand up, and some were so flea-infested they were anemic.

Some had infected eyes, ears, upper respiratory tracts and toes.

Now Larish says they are all recovering, and many have adoption applications pending, although there are still some mastiffs and boxers with no applicants yet.

Larish said the $9,000 restitution fee that Howes Goodwin must pay will only reimburse Hoof and Paw for the vet care for the animals.

“Our volunteers start early in the morning and work with these animals for six to eight hours a day,” she noted. “This case has required a tremendous amount of work and care.”