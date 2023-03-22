BARLOW TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTRF)– March 14 Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Barlow Township Dollar General in reference to a report of an unknown female for shoplifting. She was later identified by personal identifiers as “Macy Fuller”.

Upon arriving at the store, Deputy Gainer was advised that the female had just ran out of the door, in which Deputy Gainer pursued. He advised her of his position as “Sheriff’s Office” and to stop running. The female known to the deputy as “Macy” was apprehended and advised of her rights.

It was at this time that “Macy” confirmed that she had purchased items, but had attempted to steal items as well. Some of the items were food, which she had consumed while in the store. She told the deputy that her purse was left in the store.

Deputy Gainer located “Macy’s” purse and performed a routine search finding instruments of drug use, including needles, spoon’s glass pipes, and other items of paraphernalia. She was placed under arrest and transported to Washington County Jail.

When “Macy” entered the jail, officials asked if she had anything illegal on her person, in which she denied. Corrections officers found a plastic container, plastic cut straw, and a clear plastic baggie with a crystalline substance weighing 0.47 grams in her bra while doing a routine search. “Macy” stated that the powder was methamphetamine.

It was not until March 17 that investigators discovered that “Macy Fuller” lied about her identity, giving her sister’s information, she had already been released from jail. The female that had been arrested was determined to be Morgan Kay Fuller of Orient, Ohio.

A warrant was requested through Marietta Municipal Court and issued for Morgan Kay Fuller, 25, for theft possession of a controlled substance, obstruction of official business, possession of drug abuse instruments and conveyance into a detention facility.