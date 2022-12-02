COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have arrested a woman they said is connected with a violent assault on a pregnant woman in front of a liquor store in Northeast Columbus.

Just before 6 p.m. on Nov. 2, police responded to reports of an assault in front of an ABC Liquor Store on East Dublin-Granville Road in the Northland area. The victim reported that 28-year-old Ashona Scott was riding in a black Cadillac Escalade and began calling out to her. The victim told police that after she ignored the calls, Scott got out of the car, grabbed her hair, and hit her in the face.

A Franklin County Municipal Court report said that when the victim told Scott she was eight months pregnant, Scott replied that she didn’t care and struck the woman in the stomach three times with her knee. The victim was able to break free and ran to a nearby tire shop, where she called the police. Scott and the driver of the Escalade fled the scene.

A witness confirmed the details of the incident, and a warrant was issued for Scott, who was arrested Thursday and charged with felonious assault. She is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

The court report stated the woman was taken to OSU Main Hospital, where she was treated for a ruptured uterus. The report did not share any details on the baby’s condition after the attack.