Police say an officer shot and killed a woman after she fired repeatedly on officers outside an apartment building near Cincinnati.

Chief Mike Mills of the Miami Township police department said officers were called at about 5 p.m. Friday to the Berry Lane Apartments after an armed woman was reported firing shots and approaching a resident.

Mills said the woman fired at arriving officers and refused to drop the weapon, and when she fired at them again one officer fired six rounds.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

She and the officer weren’t immediately identified.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will investigate the shooting.