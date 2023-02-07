BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Authorities have revealed the woman who died in Saturday’s fire and explosion in St. Clairsville was Debra Miller, in her 60s.

Cumberland Trail Fire Chief Tim Hall says the call came in at 5:09 p.m. Saturday, reporting a house fire at 101 Woodrow Avenue.

He said as the first crew was on the way, they were alerted by 911 that there was entrapment.

They arrived to find heavy fire on the south and west sides of the house.

Two firefighters were inside searching for the resident and a third was in the doorway feeding hose inside when an explosion occurred at 5:19 p.m.

Chief Hall said one firefighter suffered burns to his leg, two others had their personal protective gear damaged and two hose lines burst.

Chief Hall said despite their best efforts, Ms. Miller died in the fire.

They say the explosion was so powerful it broke three floor joists.

The chief says pieces of metal like shrapnel flew everywhere, some lodging in their gear and fire hoses.

He says it is possible, although not yet confirmed by the state fire marshal’s office, that the metal was from oxygen tanks in the house.

There are unconfirmed reports that two pet cats are unaccounted for.