One person was arrested after they allegedly placed a knife against a child’s body.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested an employee at the Monroe County Fair.
On Friday, August 25, officials say they arrested a worker at the rides, Brian Scott from Canton OH.
Scott was charged with Assault, Aggravated Menacing, Indulging panic, and endangering children.
Officials say Scott assaulted a juvenile and while he was on top of him, he placed a knife against the juvenile’s body.
Scott is currently in the Monroe County Jail.