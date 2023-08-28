One person was arrested after they allegedly placed a knife against a child’s body.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested an employee at the Monroe County Fair.

On Friday, August 25, officials say they arrested a worker at the rides, Brian Scott from Canton OH.

Scott was charged with Assault, Aggravated Menacing, Indulging panic, and endangering children.

Officials say Scott assaulted a juvenile and while he was on top of him, he placed a knife against the juvenile’s body.

Scott is currently in the Monroe County Jail.