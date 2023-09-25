CLEVELAND (WJW) – The ‘World’s Largest Bounce House‘ is coming to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds.

Big Bounce America announced a two-weekend stop in Cleveland on their nationwide tour and said the visit will include not only the World’s Largest Bounce House, but three other massive inflatables as well.

Event organizers call the event, “Fun for the whole family!” These bounce houses aren’t just for kids.

The pictures below help tell the story!

The World’s Largest Bounce House stands 32 ft. tall at its highest point and covers an area of over 16,000 square feet. Inside you’ll find giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers, and basketball hoops, even some “Instagram moments,” described organizers in a press release.

This event is expected to sell out. Tickets start at $22 and can be purchased in advance, here.

Schedule

Saturday, September 30

Sunday, October 1

Friday, October 6

Saturday, October 7

Sunday, October 8

More details can be found, here.