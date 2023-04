Have you ever wanted to feed a giraffe? There’s an Ohio Zoo that lets you do exactly that.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium resumed daily giraffe feedings on April 14.

See the giraffes up close and feed them from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily (weather permitting). Giraffe Feedings are $5 for one feeding or $15 for four feedings and gold members.

The giraffe feedings are located at the Heart Of Africa Area of the Zoo.