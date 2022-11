BELMONT COUNTY. OHIO (WTRF)–High School soccer is coming to a close but first, it’s the OVAC All-Star boys and girls match.

It’s West Virginia vs. Ohio. The boys started things off.

West Virginia won 5-1.

Wheeling Park’s Ellie Reasbeck got team West Virginia on the board first.

She was also awarded OVAC All-Star Match Chuck Robinson MVP Offensive Player.

GOAL!⚽️

Ellie Reasbeck puts one in net for West Virginia.

1-0 WV @WTRF7News — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) November 13, 2022

Madysen Scheller from Morgantown kept it tight in the net.

Later on, Jordan Palmer scored for team Ohio to tie the game 1-1.