BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)–All roads led to Red Devils Stadium as teams competed to bring home the gold in the track and field conference championship.

It was beautiful day at St. Clairsville for the OVAC Cal Giffin Track and Field Finals.

Gwyn Lori from Caldwell took first in both Discus and Shot Put.

Running a time of 15.82 in the 100-meter hurdles was Jenna Blain from Magnolia.

That’s not all. She also ran the fastest time in the 300-meter hurdles at 47.87.

Taking home gold for Class 3A in two races.

Emma Henry from St. Clairsville pulled out a 12.16 in the 100-meter dash.

Behind her with a time of 12.83 from Wheeling Park was Kaylee Davis.

For the boys’ portion of the meet, Mykel Davis set the bar high all season long.

He broke the Class 5A high jump record at 6’6” and got the win.

In the 110-meter hurdles, Micah Mitchell from Steubenville ran the fastest with a time of 14.27.

He also won the 300- meter hurdles at 39.80. Y

Lorenzo Ferrera from Wheeling Central got the W in the 100-meter dash.

He crossed the line at 10.89, just before his opponent JyLeik Johnson and Isaiah Zelaski, who both ran a 10.94.

Ferrera also has the fastest time for the 200-meter dash at 22.55

Running for the Red Devils is Ben Shields. He won the 3200 for Class 4A and Wheeling Park’s Seth Franke secured the win for 5A.

St. Clairsville had the highest boys team score with 178 points

While Morgantown took #1 for the girls with 144 total points.

***2023 OVAC Track and Field Championship Results***