BROOKE COUNTY W.Va. (WTRF)– The OVAC Swimming Championships brought the best athletes to Brooke High School on Friday.

It’s day☝🏻of the OVAC Swimming Championships. I’m at Brooke High School covering it all. We’ll have the highlight in the 7SportsZone at 10 & 11.@WTRF7News @OVAC_Sports @BrookeCounty pic.twitter.com/MYuCdZBM2K — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) January 20, 2023

This is the first year that the championships have been made into a two-day competition.

Schools swimming in the 1A-4A division got the event started.

Linsly swam their away to victory in the girls 200-yard medley relay.

Bea Fauro, Sarah Coha, Liv Torner and Julia Sales swam a 1:58.12.

That earned their team thirty-two points.

For the boys medley, Linsly and St. Clairsville were neck and neck.

The Cadets took the lead.

Parker Griffith, John Papadimitriou, Antonio Navarro and Mariano Fonseca went for 1:46.68.

Next was the girls 200-yard freestyle.

Berta Roca from Linlsy swam 2:06.46 and behind her at 2:13.12 was her teammate, Julia Sales.

Antonio Navarro from Linsly took the win for the boys, with a time of 1:55.62.

That gave them sixteen points.

For the girls 200-yard IM, Liv Torner from Linsly swam a 2:21.46 and secured the win.

Behind her was Smilee Humpe from Wheeling Central Catholic and Claire Daubenmyer from St. Clairsville.

Next up was the boys 200-yard IM, Martins Ferry’s John Consort pulled out a twenty second win over Chaz Frizzell at 2:04.37.

The girls 50-yard freestyle was exhilarating.

Anna Norman from Linsly swam a 25:41 and on her tail from Indian Creek was Lindsey Zifzal 26.77.

It was a close call for the boys 50 free, but John Papadimitriou got the win at 22:80.

He was just .02 faster than Zach May from St. Clairsville.

After the first eight events, Linsly racked up a huge lead for both the boys and the girls.

St. Clairsville caried the 4A division on both sides.

In the second half of the championship, it would stay that way.

The Linsly School dominated their division.

The girls finished with 395 points.

In second place was Martins Ferry with 162 points.

For the girls 4A division, St. Clairsville finished with 199 points.

Behind them was Indian Creek with 101.

The boys 1A-3A winner was Linsly with a total of 249 points.

The runner up was Wheeling Central Catholic High with 106 points.

For boys 4A, St. Clairsville took down Indian Creek by just 25 points.

The 5A Championship will take place on Saturday.