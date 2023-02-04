OHIO COUNTY W.Va. (WTRF)– It was a weekend filled with championships, as high school athletes wrap up their seasons.

Over 30 teams took the mat at WesBanco Arena for the 2023 OVAC Cheering Championship.

Dressed in green and red, the Barnesville Shamrocks rocked the floor with their high intensity routine.

The Rocks swept their division with a variety of tumbling skills such as round-off back handspring tucks and jumps to tucks.

Their advance routine scored them a 360.3

The Barnesville Shamrocks rocked the house🍀

They’re going to be tough competition to beat for the 3A title. @BHSGoRocks @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/Bo9UWsIye4 — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) February 4, 2023

The Shamrocks are your 3A champions.

Union Local was right on their tail only a 2-point difference.

The Union Local Jets✈️

Talk about showstoppers. This squad blew my socks off. Barnesville has some competition and they’re repping red and white. @WTRF7News @uljetsathletics pic.twitter.com/N05qY9uKyR — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) February 4, 2023

For the 4A division, the St. Clairsville Red Devils brought their A-game.

They opened up the routine by showcasing their sharp motions placement.

Not a cheerleader was off beat, they had amazing timing in their standing tumbling.

The squad used signs, poms, and flags to grab the judge’s attention during the cheer.

Between their tumbling versatility and creative routine, the Red Devils outshined their competition.

58.3 points separated first and second place.

St. Clairsville takes the cake as your division 4A winners.

The Red Devil shook the house.🎉

The sharpest team I’ve seen all day.

St. Clairsville has an amazing squad of athletes. @WTRF7News @stcathletics1 pic.twitter.com/TYbbZymnBk — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) February 4, 2023

The Wheeling Park Patriots had to change their routine at the last minute due to an injury but that didn’t stop them from excelling at OVAC.

Park is the defending 5A champions and they looked the part.

There wasn’t a moment of stillness, as these athletes packed the routine with every ounce of tumbling, they could muster.

The Wheeling Park Patriots are looking for a repeat of last year. 🏆

Can they do it?@WTRF7News @WPHS_Athletics pic.twitter.com/vNS13t79dX — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) February 4, 2023

They had powerful and clear voices in their cheer and signed off with an entertaining dance.

The Patriots were crowned their 10th OVAC championship in a row, the program’s 25th conference title.

This is what teams are fighting for.🏆

Who’s the best of the Ohio Valley?@WTRF7News @OVAC_Sports pic.twitter.com/4jrw4C50uc — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) February 4, 2023

Edison took the title for the non-tumbling division.

Conotton Valley was the 1A Champions.

For the 2A division, the Maroon Knights from Wheeling Central were victorious.