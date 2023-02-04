HARRISON COUNTY, OH (WTRF)– Over at Harrison Central High School, the girls of the Ohio Valley battled for the OVAC conference championship.

The River Pilots took on the Wheeling Central Maroon Knights for the 2A title.

The Pilots won 57-46.

Wheeling Park facing Morgantown for the 5A title.

Earlier this season Park swept Morgantown 2-0.

The Patriots didn’t make it three.

Morgantown is your 5A champs.

Final score 59-49.

Union Local battled Fort Frye for 3A.

The Lady Jets have been the team to beat this season.

Union Local stays unbeatable.

Final score 49-34.

For Class 1A, the Cameron Dragons were defending their title.

They came into the championship in the #2 seed.

Taking on the #1 Frontier Cougars.

The Dragons kept their lead in the second half and were victorious.

Final score 47-36.