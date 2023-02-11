(The live stream player will begin closer to event start time)
The OVAC girls basketball finals are set and you can watch the Championship games here on WTRF.com
The OVAC Championships are on Saturday February 11 at Harrison Central, Ohio.
10:00 a.m. – Class 2-A, Monroe Central vs River
12 noon — Class 3-A, Linsly vs Martins Ferry
2:00 p.m. – Class 4-A, Weir vs East Liverpool
4:00 p.m. – Class 5-A, Dover vs Morgantown
6:00 p.m. – Class 1-A, Madonna vs Cameron
You can also watch the event on the 7News Facebook page.