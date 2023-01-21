OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–Teams from all over the Ohio Valley traveled to Wheeling for the 69th annual Ron Muack Wrestling Championships.

42 teams compete with over 400 wrestlers.

At 150lbs, Reese Stephen of Barnesville took on C.J. Spenser from Indian Creek.

Stephens got the win 9-3.

For the 165lbs, Jameson Maynard from Wheeling Park went against Klypsan Wallace of John Marshall.

Maynard escaped to get one point and win the match 4-3.

A big match of the night included two state ranked wrestlers.

At 132lbs, Brody Saccoccia from Steubenville vs. Dakota King from Barnesville.

King took the match 6-5.

Your overall champions are Parkersburg South with 242.5 points.

Following is University and taking home the Bronze is your Wheeling Park Patriots.