Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – Beaver Local’s Mike McKenzie and his Ohio team was looking for the win after losing to West Virginia last season.

It would get on the board early following a turnover by West Virginia. Shadyside’s Wyatt Reiman had one of the best seasons of anybody in the conference – the Tiger picked up where he left off and Ohio scored first.

Ohio would regain possession shortly. Wheeling Park’s Hunter Mixon got the carry for West Virginia but he fumbled it and his team turned it over.

Ohio would not score. This play is a lot more successful for the Mountaineers. University’s Cunningham gained about 45 off the screen and Gold and Blue was in business.

West Virginia got on the board first with a field goal. No touchdown but Weir’s Jacob Morgan had a strong foot and pushed it through the uprights. 7-3 ball game.

Later, the Mountaineers cashed in. The quarterback Arlia connected with a wide open Carson Yobaggy from Weir High. That touchdown gave West Virginia its first lead 9-7. The PAT would be no good.

Still first half, an outstanding grab by Madonna’s Evan Quering through traffic for West Virginia’s second touchdown. Again, PAT no good so it was 15-7 West Virginia at the half. However, a strong second half pushed Ohio to a victory 33-15.