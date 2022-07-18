Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – We’re just five days away from the 2022 Rudy Mumley All-Star game.

The OVAC held its media day at Wheeling University today.

This is the first time that the players will be staying and practicing at the University since 1999.

Speakers included Wheeling coach Zac Bruney, Team West Virginia coach John Kelley and Team Ohio Coach Mike McKenzie.

The 66 players continue to bond with group photos being taken this afternoon.

WTRF will keep you posted leading up to the big game this week.