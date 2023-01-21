(THE LIVE MEDIA PLAYER FOR THE EVENT WILL BE IN THIS STORY CLOSER TO THE START TIME)

Join WTRF.COM as we live stream the 69th annual Ron Mauck OVAC Wrestling Tournament Championships

Parkersburg South will take a 23-point lead for the overall title into Saturday.

The Patriots have 156 team points with University second with 133. Rounding out the top-five Wheeling Park is third (130), John Marshall fourth (117), and Barnesville and Steubenville are tied for fifth (116.5).

Coverage for the event will start at 3:30 and can also be seen on the 7News Facebook page.