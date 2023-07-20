OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Twenty talented young women from each of the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference schools went head to head Thursday evening at Wheeling’s Capitol Theatre to show off their talents.

Each are vying to become this year’s OVAC Queen of Queens.

The contestants were judged in several areas, including an interview, talent, poise and presentation.

The winner will be crowed at the 77th Rudy Mumley OVAC All-Star Game on Saturday at Wheeling Island Stadium. The game will be played at 7:15 p.m., and we will be streaming it live on WTRF.com.