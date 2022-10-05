Wheeling officials have clarified news about OVMC.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On Wednesday, West Virginia Senators Joe Manchin and Shelly Shelley Moore Capito announced that the City of Wheeling would receive $500,000 to support the efforts to reopen OVMC.

After speaking to City Manager Bob Herron, the $500,000 funding made possible by a Congressionally Directed Spending will be used to check for asbestos in the old nurses auditorium.

OVMC is not set to reopen, according to Wheeling Officials, despite what the announcement from the West Virginia Senators, Manchin, and Capito.

Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS), more commonly known as earmarks, allow state and local governments, non-profits, and other public entities to apply for targeted funding for projects to bolster their communities and directly support West Virginians.