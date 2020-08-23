2020 High School Football Preview: Paden City Wildcats

WETZEL COUNTY, W.VA. (WTRF) The Paden City Wildcats have limited numbers this year, but as Scott Nolte tells us the Pride is still alive with his preview from Wetzel County.

Zach Heasley has just 14 players on the roster as he opens his second season as head coach at his alma mater, despite those low numbers he’s been pleased with what he has seen so far from his team.

We’ve been working really hard and the guys have progressed and it something we talk about not regress progress and weve progressed this week so far and I’m excited to see how much better we get through out the week and through out the season. Zach Heasley

Offensively they return three starters, two on the line in junior Gavin Lewis at right tackle and sophomore Hunter Fulks left guard. Freshman Bryson Stackpole will line up at center with junior ” Big ” Joey Smith at right tackle and senior Donovan Clark at left tackle. The offensive starter that returns is sophomore Zane Yeater at quarterback. He’s joined in the backfield by freshman Joey Baker at running back. The Cats will look to spread teams out with four wide receivers including senior Hunter Fletcher, juniors Jasup Spragg and Tobin McEldowney and Freshman Jeremiah Thomas.

Try to utilize the entire field so our wide receivers are basically going to be on the sideline almost but with spreading the football we can utilize Zane Yeater is our quarterback this year and we can utilize him both in the passing game and in the run game so we can use our quarterback and running back to run the ball and our receivers are real good agile fast speedy threats so were looking to use those guys in the screen game and in the deep game.” Zach Heasley

Defensively they return just two starters in Faulks at middle line backer and Yeater at cornerback. Fletcher will join Fulks at inside linebacker. Spragg and Baker are outside. Thomas is the other corner with McEldowney at free safety. Upfront look for Lewis, Smith, Stackpole and Clark.

We gave up about 35 points a game last year and that really cant happen. And we did cause a good bit of turnovers but at the same time we can’t give up those scores and a lot of that came from offensively when we turned the ball over but at the same time we have to hold our ground. Zach Heasley

Coach Heasley will open his second season as the Wildcats head coach on September 4th when they visit Federal Hocking.