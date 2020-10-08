Digital Exclusive: 8th annual Matthew Barker Memorial Cardboard Boat Regatta

PADEN CITY, .Va. (WTRF)- Paden City High School hosted the 8th annual Matthew Barker Memorial Cardboard Boat Regatta.

Matthew Barker was a junior at Paden City High School when his teacher, Mr. Kinnard, challenged him to construct a cardboard boat in the Spring of 2012.

Barker was tragically killed in an automobile accident later that summer.

In his memory, Mr. Kinnard created the cardboard boat regatta and has been held every year since.

The event is a part of the STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) where students construct boats from recycled cardboard.

The students then hit the water to test the durability and speed of the boats.

This years theme was “Paddling Through the Pandemic.”

PHOTO CREDIT: STACY NICHOLE