Gov. Jim Justice awards $50,000 to Paden City High School

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) A few incredibly special guests arrived in Paden City Friday afternoon and, believe it or not, this was the Governor’s second time visiting. On Friday’s agenda, a big announcement.

For the West Virginia Department of Education “I got vaxxed” competition, Gov. Jim Justice presented Paden City High School with a $50,000 check.

Justice says these years in school are met to be unforgettably fun. He hopes that the money from today’s award will go towards bringing back the joy that the pandemic took away from so many students.

Well of course it is working, you know. We wish it would work better but we have got way over 200,000 people that have been vaccinated since we started the campaigns and everything. That’s no telling how many lives we have saved. It’s a gigantic part of these kids’ lives and the standpoint from this COVID deal for eighteen months and everything, it’s been tough on them, really tough. So, these dollars going back in to do extra-curricular stuff will only make their high school days a little more memorable, and that really great. Gov. Jim Justice, West Virginia

Justice says seeing all the students, faculty, and staff at Paden City work together to make a difference makes him incredibly proud.

The students could not hide their excitement for Justice’s visit. However, based on their matching t-shirts the real celebrity was Baby Dog. In celebration of their accomplishments students’ worse shirts that said, “Did it for baby dog.”

Senior, Sophie Lyons says that she can’t believe they won.

He’s awarding us with $50,000 for the “I got vaxxed” campaign. I think we really need it. We can make some upgrades around the school. We’re all super excited to meet him. Sophie Lyons, Senior

Something as great a Gov Justice to just come and visit us is outstanding and through the roof and then for him to present us with a check for $50,000. It’s mind blowing, it’s life changing. It gives a lot of hope to the students that you can come from a small town and have something big and something this great as this happens to them. Tracey Loi, County Wide Mitigation Secretary

Paden City is just one of two schools Justice awarded Friday. Justice says the incentives are working and it is making a significant difference.