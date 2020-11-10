Paden City volleyball team reacts to season coming to an abrupt end

PADEN CITY, W.VA. (WTRF)- Everything seemed to be going well for the Paden City wildcats volleyball team this year.

“We had a great record. We had everything for us. Everything was working for us. Then the game of our first sectional game, we get a Facebook notification from the board saying that we can’t play anymore and that school shut down. And everyone was just so confused because we were in gold. We were completely eligible to play. No cases in our school, or anything,” said Kelsey Michael, a Paden City volleyball player.

According to the West Virginia department of education map, schools who are gold are permitted to compete in athletics. However, schools who choose to move to remote learning, are forbidden from competing. So when Wetzel County’s superintendent decided to switch to remote learning, the team’s season came to an abrupt ending.

“We were okay to go to state, we were in the right color and then out of nowhere, our superintendent said that we weren’t eligible, even though we were in an okay color,” said Maggi Still, a Paden City volleyball player.

“It’s definitely really heartbreaking knowing that we can’t be back down there when we’re eligible to play by the state requirements,” said Hope Weber, a Paden City volleyball player.

The decision to stop play has impacted more than those on the team’s roster.

“We have had a lot of parents, coaches, fans and everybody fighting, making calls. Everybody is fighting for us.”

Having their season cut short is tough on this team that’s made school history. they’ve won 4 straight OVAC titles, and a year ago broke the school record with the most wins in a season going 35-6. They are the first team in school history to make the state tournament and last year finished as Class A state runner-up’s.

“It’s very, very rare that we have a team to go down and be successful in Charleston and we know we can be successful down there and we just want to go and represent because it makes everybody proud. It makes the community proud, it makes our parents proud and it makes the fans proud and I think that’s what most of us want to do,” said Brandis Dalrymple, a Paden City volleyball player.

7News reached out to Mr. Toman who has yet to get back to us. Stick with 7News for updates.