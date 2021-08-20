https://www.wtrf.com/back-to-school/
Paden City Wildcats: 2021 High School Football Preview

Paden City High School

After ending their season after just two games in 2020 due to low numbers. Paden City’s first-year head coach Robert Price said it was important to bring the program back this year.

It’s just such a big thing for not only our football families and our football boys and our players but also our band our community our cheerleaders are all apart of this on Friday night and they deserve any opportunity to get out here and showcase their things as well.

Robert Price

After spending two seasons as an assistant on the staff Price who is also the school’s athletic director feels he’s up for the task.

It’s just been a real big blessing, I mean you know I talked with my family got guidance from my wife and you know we prayed about it a lot and I just thought this was the right move at the right time

Robert Price

Price has limited numbers with only 14 players on the roster. But sophomore Joey Baker returns at running back he ran for more than 300 yards in the Wildcats two games last year, defensively you see him at the end.

Freshman Caden Myers will take over at quarterback, coach Price says he’s very mature, he’ll also play in the defensive backfield.

Seniors Jasop Spragg and Tobin McEldowney will play receiver and DB along with junior Parker Higgins.

Sophomore Bryson Stackpole returns at center and d tackle.

Junior Hunter Fowlkes returns to the oline and inside linebacker.

Senior Gavin Lewis is an offensive lineman and inside linebacker while fellow senior Joey Smith returns to the offensive and defensive lines.

We have a lot of guys that are like you said hybrid I don’t feel like one person can specificly be one positon I think that I’m pretty fortunate in the fact that I can just move these guys around

Robert Price

Coach Price and his Wildcats will open the season on the 27th at Frontier.

