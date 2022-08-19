PADEN CITY- Paden City won 2 ball games in 2021. Robert Price is in his second year at the helm and looks to increase that total.

“The guys, I feel, we’ve had a great offseason with lifting, a great summer, a great camp so far. I think the energy is high and we’re setting the bar up to get a couple of more wins that last year.” Robert Price/Head Coach

Price is ready for the season but says he has a little concern with the youth found on the lines.

“Offensive line, we’re going to be very young. We only have one returning starter on the offensive line right now and that’s a junior. On a team of 18 that has no seniors – some of these guys are going to be expected to play defense as well with it being a small school. Robert Price/Head Coach

You heard correctly, no seniors are on the team. You’ll have no trouble finding Paden City’s ace though, Junior Running Back Joey Baker.

“I’m pretty excited to see how much I’ve improved. I’ve been hitting the weight room in the offseason and getting better with the team. I’d like to see what we can do this year.” Joey Baker/Junior RB

Baker is happy that Price is asking him to be a playmaker.