Robert Price is entering his 3rd season as Paden City’s head coach. While it hasn’t been smooth sailing so far, this off-season he has seen a change in his program.

“The have a better understanding for what were trying to do as far as competing, last year in year 2 we were still kind of learning how to go out and play 4 full quarters of football, and now i think we’ve checked that box off even though it didn’t translate to wins last year.” Robert Price

The Wildcats bring back some key pieces from last year’s 3-7 team and have rallied around a new 3-word team motto… MOVE THE CHAINS.

“Not only does it translate onto the football field but it also has shown these guys team bonding a shown how hard it is to do your job if nobody else is doing their job, and then if we’re all doing our job how much easier it will be to all move those chains together.” Robert Price

To move those chains, a lot of the burden will fall on both Quarterback Kayden Myers and tailback Joey Baker.



They will also utilize Jerimiah Thomas and Ashton Little in the passing game with an offensive line featuring Bryson Stackpole, Skylar Wright, Brady Pennell and Jakob Billiter.



With an 18-man roster, games will take a physical toll on everyone, but if you ask Senior Joey Baker, one last season is worth the extra effort.

“Definitely anxious, but a little bit excited, my team’s been working, pushing ourselves in practice especially this one right now, kinda sucks but were pushing ourselves and making sure we win some games this year and hopefully playoffs.” Joey Baker

Paden City will open up at home september 1st when Hannon comes to town.