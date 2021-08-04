https://www.wtrf.com/back-to-school/

Gov. Justice reflects on the passing of Paden City Avenger, Logan Fluharty

Paden City

by:

Posted: / Updated:

During the media briefing on Wednesday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice reflected on the passing of Logan Fluharty of Paden City.

Logan was recently honored by Gov. Justice with a proclamation paying tribute to his courage and bravery.

Logan recently lost his courageous battle with leukemia.

—>Local Stories from 7News<—

Gov. Justice called Logan a ‘beautiful kid.’

The governor was recently in Paden City to be a part of a parade that was held in Logan’s honor.

‘Logan we love ya, it was a real honor to be with you that day,’ said Gov. Justice.

You can hear Gov. Justice’s full thoughts in the video above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter