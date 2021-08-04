Gov. Justice reflects on the passing of Paden City Avenger, Logan Fluharty

During the media briefing on Wednesday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice reflected on the passing of Logan Fluharty of Paden City.

Logan was recently honored by Gov. Justice with a proclamation paying tribute to his courage and bravery.

Logan recently lost his courageous battle with leukemia.

Gov. Justice called Logan a ‘beautiful kid.’

The governor was recently in Paden City to be a part of a parade that was held in Logan’s honor.

‘Logan we love ya, it was a real honor to be with you that day,’ said Gov. Justice.

