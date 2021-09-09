Paden City proposed for EPA Superfund list

Paden City

PADEN CITY, W.Va. — Federal environmental officials want to add the groundwater in a West Virginia community along the Ohio River to a national cleanup priority list.

Sen. Joe Manchin’s office says the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed adding Paden City’s groundwater to the list of Superfund cleanup sites.

Untreated groundwater in Paden City was discovered to contain the solvent tetrachloroethylene at levels higher than the federally allowed limit.

Tetrachloroethylene is a harmful chemical widely used by dry cleaners. Sites are added to the priority list when contamination poses significant human health and environmental risks.

They are then eligible to receive federal funding for long-term cleanup projects.

