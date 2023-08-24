WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice addressed the Paden City water crisis during his latest administration briefing on August 23.

“In Paden City we are closely monitoring everything there. Through our DEP, you know, our DEP is working hand-in-hand with the EPA, and DHHR is right in the middle of all this. Everyone is working to ensure that the residents of Paden City are safe, and we’re going to get good and great drinking water back as quickly as we possibly can and as quickly as we can under the guidelines of it being safe.” Governor Jim Justice (R-WV)

Paden City initially notified residents on August 16 that a water sample collected on July 27 had higher than standard maximum contaminant levels (MCL) for Tetrachloroethylene.

The standard for Tetrachloroethylene is 0.0005 mg/L. Tetrachloroethylene was found at 0.0303mg/L in the city.

Officials say the cause of the contamination was due to a mechanical failure in a bypass valve.

The residents of Paden City have been without tap water since the announcement, relying on Wetzel and Tyler County Commissioners to donate bottled water.

The Mayor of Paden City said on Wednesday that they are distributing water at the fire hall on Thursday from 3pm to 6pm. The Mayor said large stocks are becoming located locally and supply is becoming limited and they will be limiting pick-ups to 1 case of bottled water. They will however will have a bulk water truck across the street for people to bring their own containers.