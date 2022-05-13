Over $3 million in funding for five projects through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPS)’s Brownfields grant program has been announced.

West Virginia received more than $3 million for assessment, remediation, and planning work on brownfield sites across the state.

The announcement was made by U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

“The bipartisan infrastructure law, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, made a historic investment in the Brownfields program in an effort to clean up lands and prepare them for sustainable reuse,” Ranking Member Capito said. “These grants will help rehabilitate former industrial lands around our state and give way to better environmental health and economic prospects.”

“Addressing and restoring Brownfields sites across West Virginia is vital to strengthening our communities and boosting economic development. I am pleased our bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will support these five projects across the Mountain State. Ensuring our communities are prepared with the resources they need to clean up Brownfields sites will help protect the health and wellbeing of our fellow West Virginians as well as help plan for future economic growth, and I will continue advocating for funding to support these efforts,” Senator Manchin said.

Individual awardees:

· West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection –$2,000,000

· Lewis County Commission – $500,000

· Morgantown Utility Board –$500,000

· Paden City Development Authority –$500,000

· Fayette County Commission –$378,917