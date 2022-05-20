15-year-old Tyriq Moss has been arrested and is facing homicide charges for the death of 58-year-old Kristin Barfield after she was shot and killed while sitting on her front porch last week.

“Based on evidence so far, he was one of the individuals who fired shots,” said Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh according to CBSnews.

According to CBSnews, police said another individual, Brandon Allen, drove by the home while he and Moss fired out of the moving vehicle.

The grandma was sitting on her front porch, listening to music with her boyfriend, when a car drove by and began shooting, hitting Barfield in the chest.

She was found by first responders and taken to a hospital where she later died.

“For me, what I think about the 15-year-old that was arrested: it’s a start, but so far from over,” said Barfield’s daughter Courtney Ellis.

Moss has been charged as an adult with one count of homicide and two counts of criminal attempt homicide reported CBSnews.

“If you’re 15 and want to shoot someone or kill someone, you will be charged as an adult,” said Walsh.

Warrants were also issued for Allen and Javarr Thomas. Walsh also said that there could be other suspects in this case.