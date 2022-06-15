An 18-year-old has died by drowning at a Pennsylvania State Park.

The name of the 18-year-old has not been released according to news outlets.

Authorities say the teen was at Codorus State Park lake with some friends when they decides to swim across the lake.

The teen allegedly struggled to make it to shore and the friends with the teen tried allegedly save him but the teen went underwater and was no longer seen.

The drowning has been ruled accidental and no autopsy is scheduled according to FOX43.

The name of the teen is expected to be released Wednesday.