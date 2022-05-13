A two-year-old is dead after he was found dead in an Allegheny County home.

Police say they received a 911 call of an unresponsive 2-year-old child at a residence in the 1400 block of Margaret Street.

First responders transported the child to an area hospital in critical condition. Homicide detectives responded to the scene and initiated an investigation.

News outlets report that the child, Robert Kraft, died at Children’s Hospital.

It’s reported from sources that the child might have overdosed on drugs.

Police ask that if you have any tips to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.