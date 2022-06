A 3-month-old is dead after police say he was found unresponsive at the scene.

Allegheny County Police say they were called to the 300 block of Fort Couch Road around 5 PM.

Police say the infant was found inside his parent’s car for several hours. Officers tried to save the infant’s life but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No charges have been reported at this time.

Stick with 7News for updates