A crash during a police pursuit left four Pennsylvania state troopers injured, authorities said.

The chase began in Chambersburg around 11:45 p.m. Monday when the troopers attempted to stop the driver of a vehicle after observing traffic violations, state police said in a news release. The driver failed to stop.

During the pursuit, two state police vehicles crashed in Hamilton Township, state police said.

Two troopers were taken by ambulance to a hospital with moderate injuries and two others were flown by helicopter to a hospital with serious injuries, state police said. They were in stable condition.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle was taken into custody and was charged with eluding, recklessly endangering another person as well as multiple traffic violations, state police said.