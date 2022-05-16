Police in Pittsburgh say a six-year-old boy was shot in the head Sunday night.

Pittsburgh police and EMS responded to the 400 block of Johnston Avenue for reports of a 6-year-old male who had suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

The six-year-old was transported to the hospital in critical condition by medics.

There are reports by news outlets that the boy accidentally shot himself but police have not confirmed that information at this time.

Major Crimes detectives are investigating the shooting. No other details were released at this time.