At least 11 people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Pennsylvania that injured 8 children and 3 adults.

News outlets report that the ages of the children ranged from 1-11 years old.

The crash happened on Rt. 28 in Shaler Township around 11:30 PM.

Police tell news outlets that one driver was driving northbound in the southbound lanes after the vehicle exited a ramp going the wrong way.

Charges could be coming against the driver but the crash didn’t show the driver was impaired according to police