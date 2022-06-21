At least 11 people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Pennsylvania that injured 8 children and 3 adults.
News outlets report that the ages of the children ranged from 1-11 years old.
The crash happened on Rt. 28 in Shaler Township around 11:30 PM.
Police tell news outlets that one driver was driving northbound in the southbound lanes after the vehicle exited a ramp going the wrong way.
Charges could be coming against the driver but the crash didn’t show the driver was impaired according to police