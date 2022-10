A 90-year-old woman has been charged after she allegedly stole money and a voucher from a man’s wallet at a casino.

The woman, Norman Buchwach of Pittsburgh allegedly took $1000 of cash and a $305 voucher out of a wallet that was left on a seat at a slot machine at River’s Casino, says WPXI.

Buchwach allegedly took the wallet into the bathroom and left it there. Someone found the wallet and took it to security.